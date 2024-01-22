Previous
Next
today’s fun by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3848

today’s fun

Stephanie had been saving a Symphony bar for my next meltdown — haha. And Karin went to the thrift store. It goes great next to the pouch Nick got me that says “welcome to the pits of hell.”
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1055% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise