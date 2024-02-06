Sign up
Photo 3863
spelling bee
This little guy is in my tutoring group. He such a sweet kid, and stayed in a couple of rounds even beating out a couple of older kids. Pretty exciting stuff.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
1
0
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
3864
photos
9
followers
5
following
1058% complete
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th February 2024 7:29pm
Dorothy
ace
Good for him and good for you.
February 8th, 2024
