spelling bee by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3863

spelling bee

This little guy is in my tutoring group. He such a sweet kid, and stayed in a couple of rounds even beating out a couple of older kids. Pretty exciting stuff.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Dorothy ace
Good for him and good for you.
February 8th, 2024  
