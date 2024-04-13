Previous
Next
one of my favorite quilts by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3930

one of my favorite quilts

I’ve been admiring this pattern from Wendy Williams Flying Fish Quilts. After seeing it made at the quilt show I think I’ll have to buy it.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1078% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise