Photo 3968
second mother’s day gift!
Nick and I saw this flower in person at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden last month. It is really checkered like that!
21st May 2024
21st May 24
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
21st May 2024 4:53pm
