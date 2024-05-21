Previous
second mother’s day gift! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3968

second mother’s day gift!

Nick and I saw this flower in person at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden last month. It is really checkered like that!
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
