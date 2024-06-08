tuliptree moth

On the wall outside the quilt show. While I was struggling to get a picture last night someone came out of the building wanting to know why I was taking a picture of the security camera. When I told her what I was doing she yelled back in the building, “It’s just a moth!” This morning it was still there so (but this time the wings were open) so I informed the security officer from the sheriff’s office of what I was doing so I didn’t cause another scene. He clearly thought I was nuts. Nothing new there.