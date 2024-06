one last prank

Sadly for us, our resident prankster is being transferred. We tried to unsuccessfully to cover the security cameras outside Ronnie’s office while we were putting googly eyes on all his Betty White memorabilia, but we’re pretty sure he’ll know it was us. Yesterday he threw a snake out of his office door while Shelly and I were going down the hall. (We had actually just been talking about snakes, which he found delightful.)