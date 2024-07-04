Previous
my favorite thing from this july fourth by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4012

my favorite thing from this july fourth

My niece, Lucy, gave this to me today (it’s for a plant!) — in front of four other aunts! (The other aunts looked a little shocked to discover that I am clearly the favorite!)
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
