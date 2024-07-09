Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4017
vintage buttons from montreal!
Nick and Savannah went to Montreal on vacation in June and were able to find the button shop I went to probably 20 years ago. I sent some photos of what I wanted them to look for — they are great listeners!
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
4017
photos
9
followers
5
following
1100% complete
View this month »
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
4015
4016
4017
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th July 2024 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close