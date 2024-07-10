Previous
picking the perfect pink by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4018

picking the perfect pink

At Sue Spargo’s shop near Cleveland. Came home with the pink on the right and lots of fun thread and embellishments. My mom was in awe. She kept saying, “I’ve never seen a quilt shop like this before!”
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
