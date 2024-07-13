Previous
Next
buyer’s regret by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4021

buyer’s regret

“HAD” to go back to the antique store after pricing these online. A few years ago I saw one on Pinterest or in a magazine being used as a quilt chest. It needs a good scrubbing and two camp stools under it and then I’m in business.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise