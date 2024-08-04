insomnia

I had such a restless night for some reason — thinking about too many things, like whatever happed to my 6th grade teacher Sister Mary Sarah (I think she became a missionary) and wondering how an artist I saw on Instagram painted this funky little clover and how could I do that (or how could I make it into a quilt)? At 1:40 I got up and googled Sister Mary Sarah (no luck but I did see that my 8th grade teacher Sister Mary Alice had passed away a few years ago). At 4:20 I got back up again and searched for all the fabrics and embellishments I could use to make an appliquéd clover. I already need a bigger box. This will go on a shelf where it will languish for several months or years until I have an urgent need for fabrics these colors. But at least I finally got to sleep.