lost + found by wiesnerbeth
lost + found

Found this old tea ball while I was “reorganizing.” Don’t know why I stored these prime beach glass pieces in here — probably safely-guarding them from someone.
10th August 2024

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
