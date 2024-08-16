Previous
day one by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4055

day one

Breakfast, followed by learning to use Chinese ink, covering books, dinner in the pole barn, sending up wish lanterns.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
