day two by wiesnerbeth
day two

Picking and drawing wildflowers, making collages, tarot readings, dinner in the hayloft, so much laughter, so many tears — happy and sad.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
