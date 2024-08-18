Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4057
day three
Writing postcards, receiving mail, trading books, comparing Shama’s quilt to Sophie’s watercolor for “Farmhouse,” finding it hard to say goodbye to such a magical place.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
4061
photos
8
followers
5
following
1112% complete
View this month »
4054
4055
4056
4057
4058
4059
4060
4061
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th August 2024 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close