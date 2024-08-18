Previous
Next
day three by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4057

day three

Writing postcards, receiving mail, trading books, comparing Shama’s quilt to Sophie’s watercolor for “Farmhouse,” finding it hard to say goodbye to such a magical place.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise