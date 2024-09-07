Previous
life imitating art by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4077

life imitating art

I made this little collage while on my Milkwood retreat, then realized when I was “tidying” today that I had an exact replica of this very thing sitting on top of a cabinet. Obviously my imagination is limited.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Photo Details

