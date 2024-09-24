Previous
more lotus pods by wiesnerbeth
more lotus pods

. . . plus my inchworm friend Gloria Gaynor and a pickerel weed. Documenting my day at the Lotus Garden Park last weekend. No dead coyotes this time, only two little turtles. And we didn’t take any pods this time. We were model citizens.
