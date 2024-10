note from dad

When we moved into our house 55 years ago, my dad found a board somewhere that had something written on it — I’m a little sketchy on the details but the man who built our house wrote notes on some of the back sides of his paneling. Ever after that, my dad started doing the same thing every time he built something. This is one his shorter notes on the underside of a table he made me one Christmas. I had to temporarily move the table into my storage unit so it was nice to see the note again.