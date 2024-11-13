Previous
Next
i made buttons by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4144

i made buttons

Was supposed to make a mug but mugs are hard. Mine turned out to be a wonky gigantic pencil holder. I’ll be giving that to my sister for Christmas. If it doesn’t explode in the kiln.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise