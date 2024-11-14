Previous
pumpkin chai latte by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4145

pumpkin chai latte

Treating myself today. It’s almost a full moon. The kids are crazy. So are the teachers.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
