Previous
Next
at the u.s. botanic garden by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4147

at the u.s. botanic garden

Demonstration of block printing and dyeing with plants.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact