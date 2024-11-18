Previous
my parking lot in the morning by wiesnerbeth
my parking lot in the morning

You absolutely cannot see it in this picture — but there is a great blue heron an a tiny branch at the top of one of those trees. Trust me.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
