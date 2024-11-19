Previous
surprise! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4150

surprise!

The ugly pot I made did not blow up in our school’s ancient kiln. Buttons made it also.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
