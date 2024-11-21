Previous
messy sketchbook challenge by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4152

messy sketchbook challenge

Days 3 and 4. Waiting for four (today) to dry so I can add some ink to it.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1138% complete

