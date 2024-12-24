Previous
pepperoni balls by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4185

pepperoni balls

. . . have been added to to the Christmas Eve feast . . . courtesy of my niece’s new boyfriend who’s family owns a bakery. Haven't met him yet but I can already tell he’s a keeper.
24th December 2024 24th Dec 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
