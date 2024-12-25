Previous
christmas day bird count by wiesnerbeth
christmas day bird count

One heron, many tundra swans, American coots, and Canada geese.
25th December 2024 25th Dec 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
