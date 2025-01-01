Previous
happy new year! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4193

happy new year!

My friend Lettie Jane designed this calendar. Here’s hoping for the best in 2025.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
