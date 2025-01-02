new year’s goal

I have always wanted to live in a big city and I’ve been thinking about moving to Philadelphia when I retire. But . . . I don’t even know if I could hack it in a big city (maybe?). It’s seems overwhelming — like, what am I really thinking? So anyway I decided to walk to the grocery store once a week and see how long I last. Unfortunately the closest grocery store is the most expensive and the least well stocked. Also I had to dodge three people that I know. Presumably I won’t have to dodge anyone in Philadelphia since the only person I know is my brother and he doesn’t live in the city. Not sure how helpful these three items will be in the scheme of things but I didn’t get run over by any suburbanites so I guess that’s a win.