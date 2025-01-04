Previous
first hike of the year by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4196

first hike of the year

Huntley Meadows with Lily and Kevin. I saw a bluebird but it was too icy to go very far.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
