first finished quilt of 2025 by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4197

first finished quilt of 2025

Tried some grid quilting for the first time. My very good friend Kim asked if I meant for the lines to be crooked like that. It’s a “design feature” now.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
