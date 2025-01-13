Previous
tiered storage by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4205

tiered storage

All my favorite vintage green buttons are stored in these containers. I keep the containers in different bags in different areas of the house in case of button emergency or zombie apocalypse.
13th January 2025

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
