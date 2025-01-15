Previous
pottery shards, buttons, and sea glass by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4207

pottery shards, buttons, and sea glass

. . . from the Occoquan River. My friend Brenda’s husband has a secret site where he forages for this stuff. Lucky for me Brenda is getting rid of some of her stash.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

