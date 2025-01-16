Previous
spinning tires by wiesnerbeth
spinning tires

I was very amused that the car dealership sends videos and photos of your car being worked on throughout the day — just like my daughter’s foggy daycare! Not so amused when I found out all the things that were wrong with the car.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
