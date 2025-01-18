Previous
trying some sprinkles on the pumpkin muffins by wiesnerbeth
trying some sprinkles on the pumpkin muffins

These are “special” Molly Yeh sprinkles flavored with cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger. It’s a very subtle flavor — or I just need way more sprinkles. They were not met with happiness by the other person living in this house.
