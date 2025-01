my sketchbook pages for today

I did add some “pins” to the pincushion after I took this picture. I’m trying — without much success — to do a five minute sketchbook drawing every day (these two pages took me an hour and the tomatoes was already drawn) in the hopes of getting better at watercolor. Or other kinds of art. I was pretty happy that it only took me five minutes to draw camel. Wonky, but I think he’s recognizable.