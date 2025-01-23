Sign up
Photo 4215
user error . . . yet again
Turns out that all these years I just thought the crayon sharpener was defective but really I wasn’t peeling the crayon enough and I was stopping too quickly.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
4215
photos
8
followers
5
following
Diane
ace
I didn't know that.
January 24th, 2025
