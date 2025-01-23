Previous
user error . . . yet again by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4215

user error . . . yet again

Turns out that all these years I just thought the crayon sharpener was defective but really I wasn’t peeling the crayon enough and I was stopping too quickly.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
I didn't know that.
January 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact