I did a watercolor in my sketchbook based on Diane’s photo of a tufted titmouse in her yard this week — https://365project.org/eudora/365/2025-01-22 — around it are all my notes on colors and what I liked and didn’t like. I don’t think I quite captured it’s quizzical impression but it’s close. Today I added some marker to the chest and to the orange feathers, though you can’t really see it on the orange. I’ll try to paint it again on better paper, but next up is turning it into a quilt.