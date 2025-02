treats

Cinnamon pecan roll/muffin from La Ticia, who bribes me with baked goods to take notes at the Literacy Committee meeting and a red envelope for lunar new year from Rena, who I thought didn’t like me. I think she finally saw something redeemable in me when she found out we were both reading the same book — “What You Are Looking for is in the Library,” originally written in Japanese. Maybe we’ve turned the page now (haha).