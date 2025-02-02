Sign up
Photo 4225
nice hats
This photo is from the first winter we lived in Erie. After church we drove out to the beach and saw all these people ice skating on the bay. I don’t think we had ever seen that much snow.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
