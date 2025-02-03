Previous
Next
lost and found by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4226

lost and found

Found this next to my car in the library parking lot after aqua zumba — turns out they are my friend Melissa’s hearing aids.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact