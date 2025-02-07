Previous
power point photo by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4230

power point photo

Found out late this morning that I’m doing a presentation on Monday. On a scale of 1 to 10 — one being, “no big deal” and 10 being “what the h-e-double hockey sticks,” I’m at about a 25.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
