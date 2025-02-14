Sign up
Previous
Photo 4237
la ticia to the rescue once again
They sell PEACH Pepperidge Farm frozen turnovers at Harris-Teeter — La Ticia has her cousin’s card number, and they were on sale, and it was senior citizen discount day. These should last a couple months.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
