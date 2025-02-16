Previous
Next
finally finished the top by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4239

finally finished the top

Hopefully it won’t take me another two years to quilt it.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact