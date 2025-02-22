Previous
gray alder by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4245

gray alder

Is it odd that the flowers and the fruit are on here at the same time with no leaves? Will require more research.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
