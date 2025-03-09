Previous
the start by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4260

the start

. . . of my tomato pincushion collection. Inspiration for a quilt that’s rolling around in my head.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
