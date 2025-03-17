Previous
forsythia by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4268

forsythia

Nothing says “St. Patrick’s Day!” like some yellow flowers. Hahaha.
17th March 2025

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
