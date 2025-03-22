Previous
bloodroot by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4273

bloodroot

Caught these at their peak this year — I’m usually late and find them all sad and wilty.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
