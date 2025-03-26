Previous
Next
conversation with a 3rd grader by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4277

conversation with a 3rd grader

What happened to your book?
I don’t know.
Did you draw this?
Yes.
Why?
I don’t know.
Did you know you shouldn’t draw in books?
Yes.
Then why did you do it?
I don’t know.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact