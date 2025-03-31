Sign up
Photo 4282
my new project
Haven’t done needlepoint in probably 35 years but it’s quickly becoming an addiction.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st March 2025 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Gail
Cute!
April 5th, 2025
