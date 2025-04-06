Previous
you are still on the fastest route by wiesnerbeth
you are still on the fastest route

. . . really? I’m on my 7th five to 20 minutes slowdown.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
